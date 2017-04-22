Calendar » Young Leaders Society Presents “United We Lawn Bowl”

April 22, 2017 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Join United Way of Santa Barbara County for a fun-filled afternoon of music, raffles, food trucks and lawn bowling! The Young Leaders Society presents the “United We Lawn Bowl” fundraiser to benefit United Way’s literacy programs. Guests can start a team or join one. Come be part of the fun and sign up today! Children are welcome.

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017

Time: 3-5 p.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, 1216 De La Vina St., Santa Barbara

Cost: $25 per bowler; $80 for a team of 4. Free to hang out!

To register for United We Lawn Bowl, visit www.unitedwelead.org.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact [email protected]

About Young Leaders Society

Young Leaders Society (YLS) was formed to provide community involvement and personal development opportunities for young professionals. This unique and dynamic group offers its members multiple avenues to become involved with various United Way and community initiatives, to directly make a difference in people's lives, and to ultimately become leaders in our community. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwelead.org/