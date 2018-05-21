Calendar » Young Playwrights’ Festival at the New Vic!

May 21, 2018 from 7:00PM

Come support these new voices! ETC and the Young Playwrights' Festival are proud to announce a collaboration with Dos Pueblos High School for the academic year 2017-2018.

Join us at the New Vic for an exciting evening of staged readings from the next generation of playwrights under the direction of ETC's Director of Education Marcus Giamatti! This is a free event.

Responsibility to the story's the thing. And the development of story-tellers for the future of the American Theater may be one of the most valuable educational programs that the Ensemble Theater Company can offer the Santa Barbara community. To that end, ETC is creating the Young Playwrights' Festival in collaboration with Clark Sayre and Dos Pueblos High School for the academic year 2017-18.