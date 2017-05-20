Youth Expo - PathPoint’s Youth Networked Services
May 20, 2017 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm
14-24 year-olds are invited to bring their families to a free day of networking, workshops, prizes, food, and music! You won't want to miss it!
Please contact Rebecca Miller for more information! Email [email protected] or call (805) 961-9200.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 20, 2017 12:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: PathPoint, 902 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: http://www.pathpoint.org/events/youth-networked-services-youth-expo/