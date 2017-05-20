Friday, March 23 , 2018, 5:12 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Youth Expo - PathPoint’s Youth Networked Services

May 20, 2017 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

14-24 year-olds are invited to bring their families to a free day of networking, workshops, prizes, food, and music! You won't want to miss it!

Please contact Rebecca Miller for more information! Email [email protected] or call (805) 961-9200.

 

Event Details

 
 
 