Calendar » YOUTH INTERACTIVE 2ND ANNUAL BENEFIT CONCERT FEATURING Michael McDonald & Ambrosia

October 11, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

MICHAEL MCDONALD

A five-time grammy award winner, Michael McDonald began his career singing back-up vocals with Steely Dan. He was a member of The Doobie Brothers from 1976 to 1982 and recorded some of the band’s best-known songs such as “Takin’ It to the Streets”, “It Keeps You Runnin'”, “Minute by Minute” and “What a Fool Believes” (a number one single in the U.S.)

McDonald released his first solo album, If That’s What It Takes, in 1982 and featured the hit “I Gotta Try,” a song co-written with Kenny Loggins. His duet “Yah Mo B There” with James Ingram won the 1985 Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo. “On My Own”, a duet with Patti LaBelle, reached #1 on the U.S. charts in 1986. In 2000, McDonald, along with partners Chris Pelonis and actor Jeff Bridges, founded the independent recording label Ramp Records. In 2003, he earned two Grammy nominations for his album Motown,a tribute to the Motown sound.

In 2008 McDonald released his SoulSpeak album, featuring his interpretations of 11 soul-inspired songs. In the summer of 2010, he began a tour with Donald Fagen and Boz Scaggs, known as The Dukes of September Rhythm Revue. This year, McDonald appeared on the finals of American Idol and is touring throughout the country. Michael and his wife Amy are residents of Santa Barbara.

AMBROSIA

In the year 1970, four young musicians from the South Bay of Los Angeles, came together to create a new invigorating style of music. Exploring the possibilities of progressive, classical and world influences, yet rooted with the soul of the blues and R&B, Joseph Puerta, Christopher North, David Pack and Burleigh Drummond created a new sound that was defined and recognized as “Ambrosia”. Originally labeled as America’s answer to the progressive invasion of such English acts as “Yes” and “King Crimson”, the group quickly proved it was all that and much more as it’s albums painted aural landscapes covering the gamut of musical styles and attracting the collaboration of such cultural icons as, Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Vonnegut Jr. and Alan Parsons. In it’s brief recording history, Ambrosia garnered 5 Grammy Nominations, 5 Hit Singles, Heavy FM Airplay and the admiration and respect of the musical community.

BENEFIT PROCEEDS

All proceeds will serve to support Youth Interactive serving Santa Barbara’s underserved youth. The after school program based in Santa Barbara’s vibrant Funk Zone creates youth led entrepreneurial businesses and provides educational support to ensure students graduate from High School and develop the life skills needed to lead a productive life.