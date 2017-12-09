Calendar » Youth Interactive Holiday Bazaar

December 9, 2017 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Youth Interactive celebrates the holidays with its huge Holiday Bazaar on December 9th from 1-4pm in the Funk Zone!

Creativity, craft and entrepreneurship skills will be on full display at the Youth Interactive Holiday Bazaar happening Saturday December 9th from 1-4pm.

This year’s final showcase, a Holiday Bazaar, will feature fine art and hand-crafted wares made by the student artists themselves. Youth Interactive students work throughout each semester in five different groups which function as micro-businesses that they manage as a team. The creative groups are based on interests and skills and students collaborate to produce items and works of art. These works will be on display and for sale during this special one-day event.

Havok is a youth-led group expressing a new generation’s perspective on the world through apparel. They will be showcasing screen tee’s showcasing the uniqueness of the Funk Zone neighborhood.

Pier Pressure uses recycled materials to craft durable bags to use for any occasion, all available during the bazaar.

Infinite Treasures is a teen-led business creating unique handmade jewelry in the spirit of fun and friendship.

Resurrected by Youth works with recycled materials to craft durable goods, this year featuring a beautiful Christmas Tree manufactured from recycled wine barrels.

Creative Studio focuses on fine art and individual expression. The students produce creative works while learning the business of self-promotion and running a gallery showcasing student work.

Youth Interactive (YI) is an After-school Entrepreneurial Arts Academy- a non-profit organization that uses education, creativity, and entrepreneurship as a vehicle for lasting social change. We create Youth led businesses designed to help bridge economic, racial and social equity by providing young adults from all walks of life with the skills needed to succeed beyond school.

On behalf of all the students and staff at Youth Interactive, we look forward to seeing you there!

Follow us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/youthinteractive/

Youth Interactive is located in the Funk Zone at 209 Anacapa Street where a youth-run retail shop and studio is open 5 days a week. More information and artwork previews for this event can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1936900262992840/ Inquires about this event, Youth Interactive and for interview and press requests please contact Nathalie Gensac at [email protected] or by phone at 805.453.4123