Youth Mariachi Monarcas Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

November 1, 2015 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm

Goleta's Youth Mariachi Monarcas is hosting an afternoon of music, food, and Dia De Los Muertos celebration.  The event will include multiple mariachi performances as well as arts & crafts for the entire family.  Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults.  The ticket pricing includes performances, dinner and beverage.  Please come help celebrate and cheer on our young musicians!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: November 1, 2015 1:30pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: $10 (child) -$15(adult) Dinner and beverage included
  • Location: Goleta Community Center 5679 Hollister Avenue Goleta, CA
 
 
 