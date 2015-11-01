Calendar » Youth Mariachi Monarcas Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

November 1, 2015 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm

Goleta's Youth Mariachi Monarcas is hosting an afternoon of music, food, and Dia De Los Muertos celebration. The event will include multiple mariachi performances as well as arts & crafts for the entire family. Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults. The ticket pricing includes performances, dinner and beverage. Please come help celebrate and cheer on our young musicians!