Youth Mariachi Monarcas Dia De Los Muertos Celebration
November 1, 2015 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm
Goleta's Youth Mariachi Monarcas is hosting an afternoon of music, food, and Dia De Los Muertos celebration. The event will include multiple mariachi performances as well as arts & crafts for the entire family. Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults. The ticket pricing includes performances, dinner and beverage. Please come help celebrate and cheer on our young musicians!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 1, 2015 1:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: $10 (child) -$15(adult) Dinner and beverage included
- Location: Goleta Community Center 5679 Hollister Avenue Goleta, CA