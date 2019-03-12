Calendar » Youth Mental Health First Aid

March 12, 2019 from 9:00am - 1:00pm

THIS IS A TWO DAY CLASS MARCH 12th & 13th, 9:00am - 1:00pm BOTH DAYS.

Just as CPR gives you tools to help a person having a heart attack, Youth Mental Health First Aid helps you assist youth experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. This eight-hour course is geared toward anyone who regularly interacts with youth ages 10-18. Discover risk factors and warning signs of mental health concerns. Understand their impact. Learn common treatments. Earns a 3-year certification.

Youth in our community need all of us! By increasing awareness and understanding, we can change the focus to prevention and early intervention so that we are not always responding in crisis mode.

Youth Mental Health First Aid is sponsored by Family Service Agency, Mental Wellness Center, and Youthwell Coalition.