Calendar » Youth Opera Ceremony of Carols Concert

December 9, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

“Welcome Yule,” says Opera Santa Barbara’s Youth Opera Music Director Erin McKibbon. Ms. McKibbon and a newly-auditioned 2017-18 Youth Opera Chorus (YO) will perform Benjamin Britten’s hauntingly melodic “Ceremony of Carols” in concert at the historic Presidio Chapel in Santa Barbara on December 9 at 5:00 pm.

Christopher Davis will provide piano accompaniment with Amy Wilkins on harp. The concert is presented in partnership with the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation. Also appearing in the concert are: The Piano Boys (Rhyan and Zeyn Shweyk), and soloists Josh Hahs, Savannah Jayaraman, and Joanne Tudor.

The audience will be invited to join in the melodies and merriment on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children. (Members of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation - $20.) Visit the Opera Santa Barbara website to purchase tickets in advance: operasb.org. Tickets may be purchased at the door, but advance purchase is encouraged as seating is limited.