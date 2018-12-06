Calendar » Youth Opera Performance

December 6, 2018 from 5 pm - 5:45 pm

The Santa Barbara Youth Opera performs selections from the Benjamin Britten collection of old English songs “Ceremony of Carols,” as part of a special seasonal celebration of Pop-Up Opera. The Youth Opera provides young singers with tuition-free instruction and performance opportunities in a fun, rewarding, and artistically challenging environment and unparalleled exposure to the workings of a professional opera company. Seating is informal and limited.

