YStrive Spring Clean Sale

March 29, 2014 from 7:30am - 2:00pm

Huge! Multi-family yard sale to benefit youth attendance at our 14th Annual "Unity In Our Community" Youth Retreat this April.

On March 29th at 7:30 AM located at 912 E Cota Parking lot. Behind the New Friendship Church. Some items are "new" and others pre-owned in fair to great condition. Some real finds in the following areas:

Appliances, Chairs, Tables, Tools, Housewares, Home Deco, Glassware, Clothing, Furniture, Electronics, clean Rugs and more.

Free hotdogs (turkey or beef) for the little ones.... while they last or until 2:00 PM, whichever comes first.

And we think the church is having a Bake Sale and Dress Sale up front!