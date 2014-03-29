YStrive Spring Clean Sale
Huge! Multi-family yard sale to benefit youth attendance at our 14th Annual "Unity In Our Community" Youth Retreat this April.
On March 29th at 7:30 AM located at 912 E Cota Parking lot. Behind the New Friendship Church. Some items are "new" and others pre-owned in fair to great condition. Some real finds in the following areas:
Appliances, Chairs, Tables, Tools, Housewares, Home Deco, Glassware, Clothing, Furniture, Electronics, clean Rugs and more.
Free hotdogs (turkey or beef) for the little ones.... while they last or until 2:00 PM, whichever comes first.
And we think the church is having a Bake Sale and Dress Sale up front!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Youth Making Change, Friendship Church, Excellence in Education Partnership
- Starts: March 29, 2014 7:30am - 2:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: 912 E Cota Street, Santa Barbara 93103
