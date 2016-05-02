Calendar » Yuja Wang

May 2, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Lauded for her prodigious technique, the 28-year-old Chinese-born pianist Yuja Wang has been praised for her authority over the most complex technical demands of the repertoire and the depth of her musical insight, as well as her fresh interpretations and charismatic stage presence. From her “enormous sensitivity” to her “endless range of expression” (New York Classical Review), Wang is the real thing: a world-famous artist who has achieved a level of brilliance that eludes many more experienced artists. A past recipient of the Gilmore Young Artist Award and the Avery Fisher Career Grant, Wang astounds everyone who sees her perform “fully in her element… she [takes] off like a rocket, all glitter and rhythmic sass” (Los Angeles Times).