October 14, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2757 or (805) 893-3535

Back by Popular Demand

Yuja Wang, piano

“Superhuman keyboard technique with artistic eloquence that is second to none.” San Francisco Chronicle

From coast to coast, young Chinese pianist Yuja Wang has astounded everyone who hears her. Widely recognized as one of the most important artists of her generation, this “stunning” (The New York Times) virtuoso transports her audiences with her fresh interpretations and emotionally nuanced playing, sparking comparisons to Horowitz by major critics. “Extravagantly gifted on every front” (San Francisco Chronicle), Wang displays an impressive mastery of the keyboard, with a profound depth of musical insight and an elegant, charismatic stage presence. She has prepared a beautifully virtuosic program of Prokofiev, Chopin and Stravinsky. Don’t miss this dazzling audience favorite in her highly anticipated return recital.