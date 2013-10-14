Yuja Wang, piano
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2757 or (805) 893-3535
Back by Popular Demand
Yuja Wang, piano
“Superhuman keyboard technique with artistic eloquence that is second to none.” San Francisco Chronicle
From coast to coast, young Chinese pianist Yuja Wang has astounded everyone who hears her. Widely recognized as one of the most important artists of her generation, this “stunning” (The New York Times) virtuoso transports her audiences with her fresh interpretations and emotionally nuanced playing, sparking comparisons to Horowitz by major critics. “Extravagantly gifted on every front” (San Francisco Chronicle), Wang displays an impressive mastery of the keyboard, with a profound depth of musical insight and an elegant, charismatic stage presence. She has prepared a beautifully virtuosic program of Prokofiev, Chopin and Stravinsky. Don’t miss this dazzling audience favorite in her highly anticipated return recital.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Arts & Lectures
- Starts: October 14, 2013 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $45.00-$15.00
- Location: Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2757
- Sponsors: UCSB Arts & Lectures