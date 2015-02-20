Calendar » ZAG! 2015 Brand Strategy Workshop

February 20, 2015 from 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

A brand workshop on the edge of the Pacific

In a partnership with design association, AIGA Santa Barbara, Marty Neumeier, bestselling author of five books on design and innovation, will lead a three-day brand strategy workshop in beautiful Santa Barbara, February 20-22. Here you’ll learn the essential principles of brand strategy while applying them directly to your own brand. You’ll leave with a prototype for transformation—a plan to make your business more competitive, more profitable, and better aligned with its true potential.

What you can expect

Over the course of three days, you’ll build a “brand compass,” a radical strategy for delivering meaningful brand experiences to your community of customers, clients, and employees. You’ll benefit from hearing the viewpoints of others in the group, and from seeing how they approach their own challenges.

Is ZAG!2015 for you?

The workshop is intended for designers, brand strategists, marketing managers, advertising planners, entrepreneurs, and CEOs who are ready to transform a brand, or build one from scratch. You’ll work on one specific entity—whether it’s a product, service, or company, or new business concept. (Maximum 40 attendees.)