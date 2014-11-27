Calendar » ZeeBlu Thanksgiving 5K & Family Fun Run

November 27, 2014 from 9:00am - 11:00am

ZeeBlu loves giving back to our community, and we know you do too--Santa Barbara rocks!

That’s why ZeeBlu would like to invite you to support our second annual 5K company event

and fundraiser: The ZeeBlu Thanksgiving 5K & Family Fun Run! This year, ZeeBlu has

decided to partner with The Santa Barbara FoodBank and The Daniel Bryant Youth &

Family Treatment Center. 100% of the proceeds from The ZeeBlu Thanksgiving 5K &

Family Fun Run will be donated to these organizations!

The event will take place on November 27th, 2014 at Leadbetter Beach, and will feature

a 5K (run or walk!), and a Family Fun Run for children (they will be chasing Zee our blue

Zebra). We are anticipating having about 500 individuals that will participate in the races

and activities. Not only will we be raising money for these great organizations, but we will

be raising awareness for their great cause.