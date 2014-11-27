Calendar » ZeeBlu’s Thanksgiving 5K & Family Fun Run

November 27, 2014 from 9:00am

On November 27th, ZeeBlu is hosting its 2nd Annual Thanksgiving 5K & Family Fun Run beginning at 9 a.m. at Leadbetter Beach, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Treatment Center and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. With over $6,000 donated last year, ZeeBlu is hoping to double the numbers!

Major sponsors include Select Staffing American Riviera Bank, Impulse Advanced Communications and Village Properties, along with several prize donations from ZeeBlu Tribal Members, such as D&D Party Limo Bus, Santa Barbara Rock Gym, Cloud 10 Jump Club, Santa Barbara Fitness Tours, Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners and Richard’s Accurate Automotive. Other local businesses, including Silvergreens and Key 2 Fitness, have also donated prizes for those running in the 5K and Family Fun Run.

Those interested in running in the 5K must register in advance to reserve a spot and will receive a tech running shirt for the event. Early bird registration is only $30, $15 for those 18 and under. Registration is available at http://5k.zeeblu.com/ and also open on Active. The Family Fun Run is absolutely free for all children and includes a short race along with beach with ZeeBlu’s blue-striped zebra mascot. The event is entirely about the cause, so whether you want to race in the 5K or just enjoy the beach views with other spectators, we welcome everyone to spend Thanksgiving morning with ZeeBlu!



For more information on the event or sponsorship, donation and volunteer opportunities, visit our website at http://5k.zeeblu.com/ or email thanksgiving zeeblu.com or call us at 805-845-1300.