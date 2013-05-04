Calendar » Zero Waste Workshop with Gary Liss

May 4, 2013 from 9am - 4:30pm

A World Without Waste... What is Zero Waste? How is it different than Recycling? Garbage is not inevitable. It is the result of bad design. It can be designed out of the system. Join us to learn what Zero Waste is and who is pursuing it! As a part of the Sustainable Tourism two day event, Gary Liss, President of the U.S. Zero Waste Business Council, will conduct a Zero Waste Workshop (Go to Facebook for Workshop details: https://www.facebook.com/events/187865881362367/?context=create#)