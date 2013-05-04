Zero Waste Workshop with Gary Liss
A World Without Waste... What is Zero Waste? How is it different than Recycling? Garbage is not inevitable. It is the result of bad design. It can be designed out of the system. Join us to learn what Zero Waste is and who is pursuing it! As a part of the Sustainable Tourism two day event, Gary Liss, President of the U.S. Zero Waste Business Council, will conduct a Zero Waste Workshop (Go to Facebook for Workshop details: https://www.facebook.com/events/187865881362367/?context=create#)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Sustainability,The Canary Hotel, SB Independent, Community Environmental Council (CEC), Santa Barbara Car Free, BackYard Bowls, Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, Vivi Teston~Fleur de V, The Sustainability Project.
- Starts: May 4, 2013 9am - 4:30pm
- Price: $50
- Location: Fe Bland Auditorium/BC Forum on the Santa Barbara City College West Campus, 800 Block of Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA, 93109.
- Website: http://sustainability.sbcc.edu/
