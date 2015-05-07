Calendar » Zfolio Gallery presents Christine Hartsock

May 7, 2015 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

ZFolio is proud to feature local jewelry artist Christine Hartsock of CEH creations on May 7th. After 32 years in the world of finance, Christine decided to take her hobby and create a business. She is now a successful jewelry designer with multiple lines and customers around the world. Christine features Japanese glass beads in her designs incorporating new and old bead weaving techniques. Each bracelet is hand crafted with care in her Santa Barbara studio.

Come meet Christine and enjoy an evening of art and fun!