ZFolio Gallery presents Ribbons of Glass

March 21, 2015 from 10 am - 6 pm

This Saturday, ZFolio Gallery in Santa Barbara is proud to present Ribbons of Glass, featuring renowned Czech glass artists Dagmar and Miloslav Horinek. We invite you to visit our gallery for a unique visual treat and experience the elegant beauty and classic skill of masterfully crafted glass art. Graceful dancers, bewitching Aphrodite and playful fish are but a few among the many colorful creations you'll encounter as you take in the intriguing charm of our gallery.

Come share in the beauty at 1013 State Street, from 10am to 6pm!