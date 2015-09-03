Calendar » ZFolio presents Paul Harrie Art Glass

September 3, 2015 from 2:00pm - 8:00pm

This first Thursday, ZFolio Santa Barbara invites you to enjoy an evening of colorful playfulness and elegant craftsmanship at its best. Paul Harrie's work is dynamic, bold, and above all, fun! Come meet Paul for a unique opportunity to learn about his process and admire his collection of sculptural and functional art. Displayed in our beautiful downtown gallery, Paul's art is at home among other enchanting creations, including designer jewelry, nature photography, and one of a kind glass art.