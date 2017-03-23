Calendar » Zip It Up

March 23, 2017 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Ever get stuck trying to install a zipper in your garment? Don’t be intimidated by zipper installation. Discover the tips and techniques you'll need to tackle any project. In this class you will make samples of the basic zipper installations and practice some short cuts resulting in a notebook of samples by the end of class. Never get stuck again!

Two sessions: Thursday & Friday, 3/23/2017 and 3/24/2017; 9:00 am - 12:00 pm