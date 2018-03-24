Calendar » Zodo’s Beer Battle

June 19, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Zodo’s - Bowling & Beyond will be hosting a beer tasting on June 19th featuring beers from 4 breweries. Zodo’s, a local authority on beer, currently has the largest selection of beer in the area with over 40 beers on tap, and they are constantly updating and expanding their selection. This years tasting will have a competitive component, as tasters will have a chance to vote for their favorite beer with the winner being placed on tap at Z’s Taphouse & Grill inside Zodo’s.