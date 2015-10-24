Calendar » Zombie Glow Run featuring live music by Steppin’ Out

October 24, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation will be holding their Annual Zombie Glow Run on Saturday, October 24, 2015 at the Santa Maria Animal Care Center located at 548 W Foster Road. The event which runs from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm is a family friendly event featuring a 2K Fun Run/Walk in a unique, one of a kind evening experience with the primary focus on fun with friends and family rather than a race or competition. The course is approximately 2 miles of glowing fun featuring participants decked out in zombie glow gear. While on the course, participants may even see the White Lady of Santa Maria, a local ghost who wears a grayish white robe and has been seen in the area.

Come early for the Pre-Glow Party from 4-5:45 pm featuring live music by Steppin' Out, contests, food, face painting, sidewalk chalk drawing, a photo booth, hula hoop fitness demo, dance performances, a silent auction, and of course, adoptable dogs. In addition, there will be a silent auction and costume contests in categories such as best Zombie, best Day of the Dead, best glow, and best overall costume, so get decked out in your best zombie gear and get your glow on!

Participant fees are as follows:

$35 registration fee

$25 for 12-17 year olds and Active Military

$10 super save for kids 5-11 years old w/adult registration

$10 Pre-glow party only

Fees increase the day of the event, so register between now and October 23rd online at www.sbcanimalcare.org or visit the Santa Maria Animal Care Center for registration forms. For additional information, call 260-2386.

Proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation which provides programs to assist local homeless and abandoned animals.