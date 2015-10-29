Calendar » Zombie Rock: Open Mic Night for the Undead

October 29, 2015 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

From local indie band The Agreeables comes a scripted rock musical about zombies who take over an open mic night. More info www.zombierock.com

8:00pm Oct. 28-31

WHERE: Center Stage Theater (upstairs at Paseo Nuevo)

ADDRESS: 651 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101