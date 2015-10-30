Zombie Rock: Open Mic Night for the Undead
October 30, 2015 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm
From local indie band The Agreeables comes a scripted rock musical about zombies who take over an open mic night. More info www.zombierock.com
8:00pm Oct. 28-31
WHERE: Center Stage Theater (upstairs at Paseo Nuevo)
ADDRESS: 651 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: rcipes
- Starts: October 30, 2015 8:00pm - 9:30pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Center Stage Theater (upstairs at Paseo Nuevo)
- Website: http://www.centerstagetheater.org