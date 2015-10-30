Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 6:49 am | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 

Zombie Rock: Open Mic Night for the Undead

October 30, 2015 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

From local indie band The Agreeables comes a scripted rock musical about zombies who take over an open mic night. More info www.zombierock.com

8:00pm Oct. 28-31
WHERE: Center Stage Theater (upstairs at Paseo Nuevo)
ADDRESS: 651 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: rcipes
  • Starts: October 30, 2015 8:00pm - 9:30pm
  • Price: $10
  • Location: Center Stage Theater (upstairs at Paseo Nuevo)
  • Website: http://www.centerstagetheater.org
 
 
 