Calendar » Zombie Survival Camp

November 2, 2013 from 12:00pm - 6:00pm

ZOMBIE SURVIVAL CAMP!

Are you prepared if Zombies attack?

Would your son be able to survive a zombie apocalypse? Come to the ZOMBIE SURVIVAL CAMP at Rancho Alegre on Saturday November 2 to learn zombie apocalypse survival skills. Some of the survival skills the boys will be learning are zombie first aid, zombie tracking, anti-zombie fortresses, fire building, cooking, and pioneering.

The ZOMBIE SURVIVAL CAMP is an event for boys 1st-5th grade to learn about Cub Scouts and to have fun!

All Boys and Cub Scouts are encouraged to bring their friends to the ZOMBIE SURVIVAL CAMP. The ZOMBIE SURVIVAL CAMP will showcase all the fun things Cub Scouts get to do – BB guns, archery, fire building, leather work, a closing campfire, and more!

Details:

Date: Saturday November 2, 2013

Time: 12 Noon – 6pm

Location: Rancho Alegre Scout Camp

Costs: $15 for current Cub Scouts.

$10 for non Cub Scouts

$20 for a Family of Four

Included in the costs are participation in the Zombie Survival Camp, hot dog dinner, and a Zombie Survival Camp Patch (for the boys).

Registration & More Information: www.LPCBSA.org

To learn more about Cub Scouts visit www.BeAScout.org or call 805-967-0105.