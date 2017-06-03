Friday, March 23 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Zoo Brew 2017

June 3, 2017 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Zoo Brew is so popular, it sold out in hours last year! There are tastings from 30+ breweries, plus pub food and merchandise are available for sale. VIP tickets allow early entrance and include appetizers. For ages 21 and over only. 

Cost: $60/general admission, $100/VIP

 

  • Location: Santa Barbara Zoo
  • Website: https://www.sbzoo.org/event/zoo-brew/
 
 
 