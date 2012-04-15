Calendar » ZooZoo

April 15, 2012 from 3:00 pm

A menagerie like no other, Imago Theatre presents the best of its acclaimed productions FROGZ and Biglittlethings – a giant dinosaur, firefly bug eyes, hungry anteaters, hitchhiking rabbits, introverted frogs, cantankerous polar bears, insomniac hippos and tricky penguins fill the stage with wit, wonder and mesmerizing Felliniesque mayhem. Comedy, illusion, physical finesse and original music combine in Imago’s wordless productions hailed by critics and family audiences worldwide. (90 min.)