Zucchero: Una Rosa Blanca

December 6, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Granada Theatre’s “And The Band Played On” film series continues on Tuesday, December 6 at 7:00pm with the screening of Zucchero: Una Rosa Blanca.

For the very first time comes the legendary concert held in Havana, Cuba on 8th December called “Una Rosa Blanca." Zucchero makes a dream come true, as a tribute to what Cuba has represented, for its culture, its dignity and its people! This ‘mission impossible’ involved over 200 people, 10 containers from the port of Genova, 5 passenger and cargo planes and 6 months preparation work. It is a chronicle of a unique, unrepeatable event. Directed by Cristian Biondani, this is an unforgettable concert.

General Admission tickets are $10 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket. Visit http://ow.ly/VIuM306oKk9 to purchase tickets, or by calling The Granada Theatre’s Box Office at (805) 899-2222.