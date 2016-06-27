Calendar » Zulu at The Granada Theatre

June 27, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Granada Theatre "Summer Classic Movie" Film Series continues on Monday, June 27 at 7pm with a screening of the epic war film Zulu.

Zulu takes place in 1879, the Zulu nation hands colonial British forces a resounding defeat in battle. A nearby regiment of the British Army takes over a station run by a missionary and his daughter as a supply depot and hospital under the command of Lieutenant John Chard and his subordinate Gonville Bromhead. Unable to abandon their wounded soldiers even in dire circumstances, the regiment defend their station against the Zulu warriors.

Zulu screens at the Granada Theatre (1214 State St.) on Monday, June 27 at 7pm. Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office by calling (805) 899-2222, or online at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=7948. Dates and film titles are subject to change.