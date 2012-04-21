Calendar » Zumba/Yoga fundraiser

April 21, 2012 from 9:00 registration - 1:00 pm

Fundraiser for Goleta Senior Center, Registration @9:30 Zumba class 9:30-11 beginners and experienced dancers welcome $10. Yoga at 11:45-1 mixed level beginner to experienced. $10 Water and energy bar for first 50 in each class. 100% goes to support GSC.. Instructor Holly Hungett Beginners and experienced welcome..come and have fun and support a good cause. Phone 805-705-4367 for more info