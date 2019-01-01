Donate to Noozhawk and Join the Hawks Club

If you prefer to subscribe by check, make it payable to Noozhawk Hawks Club and mail to: Noozhawk

P.O. Box 101

Santa Barbara, Calif. 93102

Do you appreciate Noozhawk’s unmatched professional reporting on local news? Do you support our efforts to keep you informed quickly and accurately? Will you help us expand our coverage?

If you like what you’re reading on Noozhawk and think our reporting is essential to the community, please support our work by becoming a member of our Hawks Club.

While most of Noozhawk’s revenue comes from advertising and sponsorships, we believe that reader contributions are a vital source of support — financially and fundamentally.

Your loyalty membership helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about. It also gives you access to exclusive Hawks Club-only giveaways and promotions, as well as invitations to members-only events with the Noozhawk staff and our annual Hawks Club party.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through the secure payment form below, or contact [email protected] for questions relating to membership.

Thank you for helping us grow so rapidly and for establishing Noozhawk as Santa Barbara County’s go-to source for fresh, trusted local news.

— .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , Noozhawk founder and publisher

[Noozhawk’s note: Personal contributions to Noozhawk are not deductible as charitable donations.]