Flood insurance generally covers buildings and the contents inside them, typically up to $250,000 for a residential structure and up to $100,000 for personal belongings.
El Niño: Insurers Warn Flood Coverage Isn’t Included in Most Homeowners Policies

With more winter rainstorms possibly on the way, homeowners and renters advised to plan ahead for home and business protection
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 12, 2016 | 6:44 p.m.
<p>A Ventura man died and his companion was seriously injured in the Cold Spring Trail and Tangerine Falls area after going for a late afternoon hike in March 2014.</p>
El Niño: Rainy Weather Means Hikers Should Check Forecast Before Heading Outdoors

<p>Central Coast Red Cross volunteers help activate emergency shelters, including this mobilization for the Cuesta Fire in San Luis Obispo County.</p>
El Niño: Red Cross Waits at the Ready to Help During Disasters

 
 

Local News

Noozhawk’s Printable El Niño Disaster Preparedness Resources Guide

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 30, 2016 | 2:35 p.m.
Santa Barbara County Emergency Communicators Get El Niño Weather Briefing

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 30, 2016 | 2:34 p.m.
El Niño: Humane Society Works to Keep Pets Safe in Case of Emergency

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 26, 2016 | 2:59 p.m.
‘Godzilla El Niño’ Expert Bill Patzert Says It’s ‘Great Wet Hope for Drought Relief’

By Sally Cappon, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 25, 2016 | 6:57 p.m.
Noozhawk’s El Niño Resources List

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 22, 2016 | 11:20 a.m.
El Niño: Santa Barbara County, National Weather Service Offer Real-Time Emergency Information

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 14, 2016 | 6:54 p.m.
First Storms of El Niño Season a Timely Reminder to Get Serious About Preparing, Protecting Property

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 13, 2016 | 9:55 p.m.
Forecasts Still Pointing to Heavy El Niño Rainfall This Winter in Santa Barbara County

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 12, 2016 | 9:30 p.m.
Montecito Bank & Trust Goes Back to Basics to Prepare Employees for El Niño

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 12, 2016 | 9:15 p.m.
Does Driving in the Rain Drive You Crazy? Slow Down for Safety, CHP Says

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 12, 2016 | 9:00 p.m.
Winter Storm Waves Cutting It Close at Beach House at Bacara Resort

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 9, 2016 | 6:35 p.m.
Storms Are Welcome But Only a Drop in Drought Bucket

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:01 p.m. | January 6, 2016 | 6:46 p.m.

 
 