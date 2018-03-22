How to Submit a Free Obituary
There is no charge to post an obituary on Noozhawk. They’re free to families and friends of folks with a connection to our community, and to the mortuaries handling services and interment.
There is no word limit, a photo is encouraged, and submissions can be emailed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) either in text or Word format. Additional photos can be submitted for consideration, as well.
Photos should be emailed as attachments. Please do not embed them in Word documents.
Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.
