Fun & Fit
-
Fitness
Fun & Fit: How Strong is Your Lower Body?
-
Advice
Fun & Fit: 7 Quirky Exercise Options When Traveling
-
Advice
Fun and Fit: How Good Is Your Balance?
-
Fun and Fit: Can You Lose 10 Pounds in 4 Weeks?It's possible. But it's better — and more likely — with increased intensity of workouts
-
Fun and Fit: Push-Ups — Knees to ToesIs it better to do toe push-ups halfway or knee push-ups with full range of motion?
-
Fun and Fit: Fun Fitness Is More Than ExerciseTime flies when you're having fun — and getting in shape without realizing it!
-
Fun and Fit: Rotating Side Plank — Abs AwayThis super tummy-tightening exercise is a waistline definer and all-over core strengthener
-
Fun and Fit: Wave Bye-Bye to Baby WeightMore than five ab exercises for fallen souffle bellies
-
Fun and Fit: Wicked Hard-Core Abs MoveIf it seems easy, you're probably doing it wrong
-
Fun and Fit: Three Advanced Plank ExercisesTry these progressions for a core challenge
-
Fun and Fit: Planks — Beginning to IntermediateAlexandra shows four options for strengthening all of your ab muscles
-
Fun and Fit: Right, Wrong Ways to Do Oblique Ab CrunchesFollow along as Kymberly and Alexander demonstrate the proper — and not-so-proper — technique
-
Fun and Fit: ‘Rotating Abs’ Exercise for Stronger CoreIf you're in need of a stronger middle, try this technique on for size
-
Fun and Fit: Kneeling Core Move — Ab-Fab-ulous!K and A show both the right way and wrong way to do this exercise
-
Fun and Fit: Do You Really Have Core Strength?Well-developed chests and shoulders aren't the best indicators
-
Fun and Fit: Easy Way to Find Your AbsFollow the tips in this video, and your abs will be strong and cute
-
Fun and Fit: Jodi House Learns How to Boost Brain PowerK and A outline the seven strategies they shared with members and staff at the brain injury recovery center
-
Fun and Fit: Three Tips for Preventing Shin SplintsWatch K and A's video to learn how to strengthen shins, plus a few exercises to avoid if you're having pain
-
Fun and Fit: Chin Check — Get Better Posture, Part 7Chances are that you're a 'forward head thruster,' too
-
Fun and Fit: Sitting Pretty for Perfect PostureK and A offer these tips and a video for achieving anti-slouching when seated
-
Fun and Fit: Do Pilates and Yoga Improve Strength?The short answer is yes, but adding free weights to your workout will beef up your results
-
Fun and Fit: 7 Reasons to Hire Us to Blog and Vlog for YouKymberly and Alexandra emphasize their skills with video; see for yourself!
-
Fun and Fit: No, It’s Not ‘Perfect Body’ SeasonGive yourself the gift of self-acceptance to start 2012 while staying active
-
Fun and Fit: Dos Pueblos High Students Dish on Healthy School LunchesSeniors Miles Rouzer and Willie Pate cook up a guest column on their favorite delicious and nutritious foods — and you could win something from them, too
-
Fun and Fit: All Sizes, Shapes, Ages Welcome for Group Fitness ClassesYes, even 'regular' people frequent gyms, and they have a lot in common — with you
-
Fun and Fit: Fix Your Posture, Part 5Look 10 years younger in less than 10 seconds with this quick zip trick
-
Fun and Fit: Fix That Posture! Part 4Alexandra demonstrates basic exercises — shoulder rolls and midback toning
-
Fun and Fit: Posture Assessment from the Side, Part 3Take a look from both sides to figure out how you stand
-
Fun and Fit: Picture-Perfect Posture, Part 2Kymberly and Alexandra demonstrate what comes next in assessing posture
-
Fun and Fit: What’s Your Natural and True Posture? Part 1K and A walk you through the first step — determining your current stance
Daily Noozhawk
