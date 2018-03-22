Here & There
CLICK HERE TO LOOK FOR PROPERTY
-
Lifestyle
Judy Crowell: Lake Tahoe Shines as Summer DestinationMountain retreat is refreshing any season of the year, but now is a great time to experience all that its surroundings have to offer
-
Lifestyle
Judy Crowell: ‘Casting the Light of Faith’ at St. Mark’s University Parish in Isla Vista$2 million campaign is underway to continue renovations of the 50-year-old church that serves as a home away from home for hundreds of college students
-
Lifestyle
Judy Crowell: Alcatraz — An Inescapable and Spellbinding DestinationInfamous prison in San Francisco Bay is one of America’s most-visited national park sites
-
Lifestyle
Judy Crowell: Manhattan’s Green Spaces — Old and NewHistoric Central Park has been joined by the more-modern High Line
-
Advice
Judy Crowell: ‘Keep Portland Weird’ — a City’s Mantra.Oregon city has its own vibe, and offers much that is funky and charmingly unique
-
Advice
Judy Crowell: North Lake Tahoe a Perfect Christmas GetawayArea offers a veritable winter wonderland for adults and children during holiday season
-
Advice
Judy Crowell: Bay Bridge No Longer ‘Ugly Step-Sister’ to Golden GateSprawling section of San Francisco near the span offers plenty for visitors
-
Advice
Judy Crowell: The Great Jack O’Lantern BlazeAnnual event in New York's Hudson Valley draws more than 100,000 visitors
-
Here & There
Frank McGinity: The Play’s the Thing, But Ashland Could Not be a Better Stage for ShakespeareSanta Barbara Museum of Art trip to Oregon Shakespeare Festival a charming opportunity to renew love of theater
-
Here & There
Judy Crowell: A Foggy Day in Cambria TownHearst Castle is the crown jewel of this quaint San Luis Obispo County community
-
Here & There
Judy Crowell: On Safari Through the Eyes of My GrandsonTrip to 1920’s Safari Camp offers a vicarious opportunity to experience the land and wildllife
-
Here & There
Judy Crowell: 9/11 Memorial Serves as a Reflection of the Spirit of AmericaThe New York City shrine is both serene and gut-wrenching, and should be experienced by all
-
Travel
Frank McGinity: Amsterdam’s Allure Flows Easily with Canals, Bikes, Food and MuseumsFor drought-weary Santa Barbarans, the presence of water is a welcome sight — but a vital part of the historic city’s identity
-
Judy Crowell: June Is Bustin’ Out All Over in Los OlivosFrom its abundance of tasting rooms to its fields of lavender, the small town serves as a delightful spot for a change of pace and scenery
-
Judy Crowell: Oregon’s Cannon Beach and Its Famous Haystack RockThe charming coastal town boasts natural beauty, distinctive shops and some of the very best places to eat and socialize
-
Judy Crowell: High Society Never Goes Out of Style in Newport, Rhode IslandSalvaged, luxurious Gilded Age mansions along Bellevue Avenue are among the many treasures awaiting visitors to the seaside city
-
Judy Crowell: A Weekend in the Country at Glenmere Mansion in New YorkThe recently restored retreat in Chester, less than 50 miles from New York City, features luxurious amenities and a glorious view of Glenmere Lake
-
Judy Crowell: Hudson Valley Faves — A Castle, Storybook House and Sprawling EstateThe Castle Hotel & Spa, the Rockefellers' Kykuit estate and Washington Irving's Sunnyside all make this historic New York area worth the trip
-
Frank McGinity: Guatemala Reveals a Priceless Time Capsule of Maya CivilizationTemples and tombs at Tikal, Yaxhá park and Lake Atitlán are among the must-see stops on a journey back in time
-
Judy Crowell: Baxter’s Paso Robles VacationThis is a little town that packs a huge punch — for humans and their canines alike
-
Judy Crowell: New York City’s Times Square and Its Round TableFrom Broadway and other touristy hot spots to its 24/7 digital signage and towering skycrapers, this crazy destination should be on everyone’s bucket list
-
Judy Crowell: A Gilded Age Christmas in Newport, Rhode IslandThe Breakers, The Elms and Marble House mansions deck the halls, the grounds and more with grandiose decorations
-
Lifestyle
Judy Crowell: The Majestic Mountains, Rivers and Waterfalls of Portland, Ore.An amazing array of natural wonders includes Mount Hood, the Columbia River Gorge and Multnomah Falls — all in a day's drive
-
Frank McGinity: Pilgrimage to Molokaʻi Reveals Extent of Father Damien’s MinistryCommitted priest transformed leper colony while helping to raise awareness, response to disease
-
Lifestyle
Judy Crowell: The Queen Mary — Ghostly, Gorgeous and Going NowhereThe floating hotel and museum docked at Long Beach offers an eerie visit back in time
-
Lifestyle
Judy Crowell: Astoria, Ore., ‘Historically Hip’ and Not to Be MissedThe quaint town beautifully balances its storied maritime past with contemporary restoration
-
Lifestyle
Judy Crowell: Tiptoe Through the Tulips in AmsterdamThis capital city in the Netherlands has much to offer visitors in early spring — or any time of year
-
Lifestyle
Judy Crowell: Santa Monica an Urban OasisBoasting its famous pier and much more, the beachside California city is a hotspot for locals and tourists alike
-
Lifestyle
Judy Crowell: A Bird’s-Eye View — Cardinal, Of Course — of St. LouisThere's no shortage of things to do and places to explore when visiting this diverse city in Missouri
-
Lifestyle
Judy Crowell: Feel Right at Home in Pasadena’s ‘Bungalow Heaven’Aside from the residential area showcasing beauty and craftsmanship, the Southern California city boasts other attractions not to be missed
- 1. San Marcos Edges Santa Barbara in Girls Lacrosse - March 22, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.
- 2. Authorities Looking For Man Posting Fake Flyers, Trying to Illegally Gain Access… - March 22, 2018 | 6:30 p.m.
- 3. Santa Barbara County Considering Caps for Cannabis Cultivation - March 22, 2018 | 6:26 p.m.
- 4. Susan Estrich: And Now There Are 3 - March 22, 2018 | 6:17 p.m.
- 5. Captain’s Log: Scrub Jays Are Tough Birds - March 22, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >