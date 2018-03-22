CLICK HERE TO LOOK FOR PROPERTY

Lifestyle Judy Crowell: Lake Tahoe Shines as Summer Destination Mountain retreat is refreshing any season of the year, but now is a great time to experience all that its surroundings have to offer

Lifestyle Judy Crowell: ‘Casting the Light of Faith’ at St. Mark’s University Parish in Isla Vista $2 million campaign is underway to continue renovations of the 50-year-old church that serves as a home away from home for hundreds of college students

Lifestyle Judy Crowell: Alcatraz — An Inescapable and Spellbinding Destination Infamous prison in San Francisco Bay is one of America’s most-visited national park sites

Advice Judy Crowell: North Lake Tahoe a Perfect Christmas Getaway Area offers a veritable winter wonderland for adults and children during holiday season

Advice Judy Crowell: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Annual event in New York's Hudson Valley draws more than 100,000 visitors

Here & There Frank McGinity: The Play’s the Thing, But Ashland Could Not be a Better Stage for Shakespeare Santa Barbara Museum of Art trip to Oregon Shakespeare Festival a charming opportunity to renew love of theater

Here & There Judy Crowell: A Foggy Day in Cambria Town Hearst Castle is the crown jewel of this quaint San Luis Obispo County community

Here & There Judy Crowell: On Safari Through the Eyes of My Grandson Trip to 1920’s Safari Camp offers a vicarious opportunity to experience the land and wildllife

Here & There Judy Crowell: 9/11 Memorial Serves as a Reflection of the Spirit of America The New York City shrine is both serene and gut-wrenching, and should be experienced by all

Travel Frank McGinity: Amsterdam’s Allure Flows Easily with Canals, Bikes, Food and Museums For drought-weary Santa Barbarans, the presence of water is a welcome sight — but a vital part of the historic city’s identity

Judy Crowell: June Is Bustin’ Out All Over in Los Olivos From its abundance of tasting rooms to its fields of lavender, the small town serves as a delightful spot for a change of pace and scenery

Judy Crowell: Oregon’s Cannon Beach and Its Famous Haystack Rock The charming coastal town boasts natural beauty, distinctive shops and some of the very best places to eat and socialize

Judy Crowell: High Society Never Goes Out of Style in Newport, Rhode Island Salvaged, luxurious Gilded Age mansions along Bellevue Avenue are among the many treasures awaiting visitors to the seaside city

Judy Crowell: A Weekend in the Country at Glenmere Mansion in New York The recently restored retreat in Chester, less than 50 miles from New York City, features luxurious amenities and a glorious view of Glenmere Lake

Judy Crowell: Hudson Valley Faves — A Castle, Storybook House and Sprawling Estate The Castle Hotel & Spa, the Rockefellers' Kykuit estate and Washington Irving's Sunnyside all make this historic New York area worth the trip

Frank McGinity: Guatemala Reveals a Priceless Time Capsule of Maya Civilization Temples and tombs at Tikal, Yaxhá park and Lake Atitlán are among the must-see stops on a journey back in time

Judy Crowell: Baxter’s Paso Robles Vacation This is a little town that packs a huge punch — for humans and their canines alike

Judy Crowell: New York City’s Times Square and Its Round Table From Broadway and other touristy hot spots to its 24/7 digital signage and towering skycrapers, this crazy destination should be on everyone’s bucket list

Judy Crowell: A Gilded Age Christmas in Newport, Rhode Island The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House mansions deck the halls, the grounds and more with grandiose decorations

Lifestyle Judy Crowell: The Majestic Mountains, Rivers and Waterfalls of Portland, Ore. An amazing array of natural wonders includes Mount Hood, the Columbia River Gorge and Multnomah Falls — all in a day's drive

Frank McGinity: Pilgrimage to Molokaʻi Reveals Extent of Father Damien’s Ministry Committed priest transformed leper colony while helping to raise awareness, response to disease

Lifestyle Judy Crowell: The Queen Mary — Ghostly, Gorgeous and Going Nowhere The floating hotel and museum docked at Long Beach offers an eerie visit back in time

Lifestyle Judy Crowell: Astoria, Ore., ‘Historically Hip’ and Not to Be Missed The quaint town beautifully balances its storied maritime past with contemporary restoration

Lifestyle Judy Crowell: Tiptoe Through the Tulips in Amsterdam This capital city in the Netherlands has much to offer visitors in early spring — or any time of year

Lifestyle Judy Crowell: Santa Monica an Urban Oasis Boasting its famous pier and much more, the beachside California city is a hotspot for locals and tourists alike

Lifestyle Judy Crowell: A Bird’s-Eye View — Cardinal, Of Course — of St. Louis There's no shortage of things to do and places to explore when visiting this diverse city in Missouri