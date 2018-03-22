Jeff Moehlis
Jeff Moehlis: Ministry’s Industrial Metal ThunderThe band will perform in Ventura on Friday
Jeff Moehlis: Henry Rollins On the SOhO Soapbox
Jeff Moehlis: Psychedelic Furs Coming to San Luis Obispo
Jeff Moehlis: Catch Former Genesis Guitarist Steve Hackett in San Luis Obispo
Jeff Moehlis: A Little Bit Louder Now with The Isley Brothers
Jeff Moehlis: Chicago in February — Band Ready to Rock Arlington Theatre
Jeff Moehlis: The Engelbert Humperdinck ShowThe singer is bringing his hits to the Chumash Casino Resort
Jeff Moehlis: If You’re Ready, Check Out Eric Johnson in VenturaGuitarist will perform breakthrough album Ah Via Musicom
Jeff Moehlis: Tedeschi Trucks Band Slides Back to Santa Barbara
Jeff Moehlis: Still Sweet Judy Blue EyesJudy Collins and Stephen Stills are coming to the Arlington Theatre
Jeff Moehlis: Have a Funky Good Time with GRiZThe sax-playing DJ and producer is coming to the Santa Barbara Bowl
Jeff Moehlis: Something Good at the Lobero TheatrePeter Noone will host a celebration of the Unity Shoppe
Jeff Moehlis: Feel the Power of Tower of PowerThe funky R&B band will perform at the Granada Theatre
Jeff Moehlis: Peter Case Returning to Sings Like HellThe acclaimed artist will perform at the Lobero Theatre
Jeff Moehlis: Steve Winwood’s Winning Formula
Jeff Moehlis: The Guitar of Martin BarreThe former Jethro Tull guitarist is coming to SOhO
Jeff Moehlis: Eine Kleine Movie Musik with Hans ZimmerSanta Barbara Bowl performance showcases selections from the German composer's catalog
Jeff Moehlis: ‘Country Shredder’ Albert Lee Coming to Lobero TheatreAmazing guitarist to play Sings Like Hell show on Saturday
Jeff Moehlis: Enjoy the Thrill of It All with Bryan Ferry
Jeff Moehlis: Catch Hans Zimmer’s Movie Music MagicHighlights of the composer's acclaimed movie scores will be performed at the Santa Barbara Bowl
Jeff Moehlis: Finding Your Way to Smash Mouth"All Star" band will perform at the Ventura County Fair
Jeff Moehlis: Bill Kirchen’s Hot Rod GuitarThe "Titan of the Telecaster" will perform at the Lobero Theatre
Jeff Moehlis: Tommy Emmanuel Live! At the Marjorie Luke!The finger-style guitarist will play at a benefit concert July 22 for the Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration
Jeff Moehlis: The Box Tops to Deliver ‘The Letter’ to Chumash Casino ResortIt's one of many hit bands on the Happy Together Tour
Jeff Moehlis: Have More Fun with Blondie at the Bowl
Jeff Moehlis: Terry Bozzio on Art, Music and PoetryThe drummer will present a collaboration with poet Todd Griese in Camarillo on July 1
Jeff Moehlis: Commodore Country at the Chumash Casino Resort
Jeff Moehlis: Boston at the BowlClassic rockers bringing Hyper Space Tour to Santa Barbara
Jeff Moehlis: Pet Sounds at the Santa Barbara BowlBrian Wilson will revisit the classic Beach Boys album and more
Jeff Moehlis: The Amazing Journey of RodriguezSearching for Sugar Man singer-songwriter to perform at the Granada Theatre
