Landscape Joan Bolton: Cultivating Summer Fun in the Garden with Children A guide for getting kids to play in the dirt early and growing an appreciation for homegrown food and healthy habits for life

Joan Bolton: Water Conservation and the Drought Local landscape experts meet to discuss ways to cut water use

Lifestyle Joan Bolton: How to Keep Trees Healthy During Drought Forgo lawns and water-hogging plants, but give oaks and other native trees some winter water

Lifestyle Joan Bolton: Bare-Root Fruit Trees — It’s Time to Plant On the Central Coast, they can be both a garden miracle and a lesson in patience

Lifestyle Joan Bolton: Poinsettias Don’t Have to Go Out with the Gift Wrap You can save your holiday plants to add to the garden this spring for long-term winter color

New Noozhawk Columnist Joan Bolton Takes Readers ‘In the Garden’ Column will provide practical advice for creating colorful, water-conserving gardens