Joan Bolton
Joan Bolton: Cultivating Summer Fun in the Garden with ChildrenA guide for getting kids to play in the dirt early and growing an appreciation for homegrown food and healthy habits for life
Joan Bolton: Water Conservation and the DroughtLocal landscape experts meet to discuss ways to cut water use
Joan Bolton: How to Keep Trees Healthy During DroughtForgo lawns and water-hogging plants, but give oaks and other native trees some winter water
Joan Bolton: Bare-Root Fruit Trees — It’s Time to PlantOn the Central Coast, they can be both a garden miracle and a lesson in patience
Joan Bolton: Poinsettias Don’t Have to Go Out with the Gift WrapYou can save your holiday plants to add to the garden this spring for long-term winter color
New Noozhawk Columnist Joan Bolton Takes Readers ‘In the Garden’Column will provide practical advice for creating colorful, water-conserving gardens
Joan Bolton: Nine Great California Natives to Plant NowThis is perfect time to add natives to the garden so they'll flourish next spring
