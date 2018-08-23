Julie Freeman
- 1. UCSB Struggles Against Seattle’s Pressure, Falls 2-0 - September 2, 2018 | 10:49 p.m.
- 2. A Mindset of Service Propels Ernesto Paredes, Santa Barbara Foundation’s… - September 2, 2018 | 10:10 p.m.
- 3. Dan McCaslin: Confirmations That Humans Must Go Outside to Retain Mental, Physical… - September 2, 2018 | 9:30 p.m.
- 4. UCSB Beats Long Beach St., Loses to Cal at Triton Invitational - September 2, 2018 | 6:03 p.m.
- 5. Joe Guzzardi: Labor Day is No Celebration for Struggling Americans - September 2, 2018 | 5:30 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >