Local News Zombies Glow in Santa Maria Valley in Race to Help Homeless Animals 4th annual fun run raises funds for medical care and other services for shelter dogs, cats, bunnies and even horses

Marc McGinnes Walking Tall and In Joy, and Not Just for Summer Solstice Mainstay of Santa Barbara’s zany Summer Solstice parade hints he may step down, or he may just keep striding ahead

Thad MacMillan’s Walking Tour of Santa Barbara Is a Step Back in Time One way to experience history in Santa Barbara is to join Thad MacMillan on one of his walking tours of the city’s Upper Eastside. MacMillan enjoys sharing his knowledge of our local neighborhoods and appreciation of beautifully crafted homes built around the turn of the 20th century.

Mission City Roller Derby Is the Wheel Deal With a passion for roller skating and tough competition, group helps push popularity of sport in Santa Barbara

Bob Wilke Is Right in Tune with Santa Barbara’s Barbershop Music Scene Like-minded singers find a harmonious convergence in making their pitch to fans of musical melodies