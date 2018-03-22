Make Noozhawk Your Home Page
Noozhawk is best viewed in Firefox, Google Chrome and Safari.
Firefox 2.0+
1. Click the Tools menu in the browser.
2. Select Options.
3. Click the Main tab.
4. In the Startup section, enter http://www.NOOZHAWK.COM in the “Home Page” text box.
5. Click OK.
Google Chrome
1. Click the Tools menu in the browser.
2. Select Options.
3. In the Home Page section, select the “Open this page” option.
4. Enter http://www.NOOZHAWK.COM in the text box next to this option.
5. Click the Close button.
Safari 3.0+ for Mac OS X
1. Click the Safari menu in the browser.
2. Select Preferences.
3. Click the General tab.
4. In the home page section, enter http://www.NOOZHAWK.COM in the text box.
5. Close the window.
Opera 9.80+
1. Click the Opera menu in the browser.
2. Select Preferences.
3. In the home page section, enter http://www.NOOZHAWK.COM in the text box.
4. Click OK.
5. Close the window.
Internet Explorer 6.0+
1. Click the Tools menu in the browser.
2. Select Internet Options.
3. Click the General tab.
4. In the home page section, enter http://www.NOOZHAWK.COM in the text box.
5. Click OK.
- 1. Authorities Looking For Man Posting Fake Flyers, Trying to Illegally Gain Access… - March 22, 2018 | 6:30 p.m.
- 2. Santa Barbara County Considering Caps for Cannabis Cultivation - March 22, 2018 | 6:26 p.m.
- 3. Susan Estrich: And Now There Are 3 - March 22, 2018 | 6:17 p.m.
- 4. Captain’s Log: Scrub Jays Are Tough Birds - March 22, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.
- 5. Review: Composer Gary Malkin Shares the Power of Music to Heal at VNHC ‘PHorum’ - March 22, 2018 | 2:41 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >