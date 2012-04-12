Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s ‘Friend of the Festival’ Gala Kickoff
Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Board President Lauren Katz, left, Second District county Supervisor Janet Wolf, Jewish Federation Executive Director Michael Rassler and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, celebrate community and unity at the Jewish Federation's “Friends of the Festival” Gala Kickoff on April 1 at Bacara Resort & Spa. ()
Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Board President Lauren Katz, left, Second District county Supervisor Janet Wolf, Jewish Federation Executive Director Michael Rassler and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, celebrate community and unity at the Jewish Federation's “Friends of the Festival” Gala Kickoff on April 1 at Bacara Resort & Spa. ()
- 1. SoCalGas to Give $25,000 to Firefighters Alliance - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 2. Granada Flags Salute Role Theater Plays in Santa Barbara - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 3. Smile: Dental Day Offers Free Treatments - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 4. Hey, Kids, Lace Up Running Shoes for Lompoc Track-Field Meet - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 5. CHP Offers Start Smart Teen Driver Class - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >