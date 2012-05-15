American Heart Association’s 14th Annual Heart of the Matter Ball
Marty Rose, Master of Ceremonies and KCOY news reporter Victoria Sanchez, and Olivia Sanchez with husband and Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez help raise awareness at the American Heart Association Central Coast Division's 14th Annual Heart of the Matter gala April 28 at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. ()
Marty Rose, Master of Ceremonies and KCOY news reporter Victoria Sanchez, and Olivia Sanchez with husband and Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez help raise awareness at the American Heart Association Central Coast Division's 14th Annual Heart of the Matter gala April 28 at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. ()
- 1. SoCalGas to Give $25,000 to Firefighters Alliance - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 2. Granada Flags Salute Role Theater Plays in Santa Barbara - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 3. Smile: Dental Day Offers Free Treatments - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 4. Hey, Kids, Lace Up Running Shoes for Lompoc Track-Field Meet - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 5. CHP Offers Start Smart Teen Driver Class - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >