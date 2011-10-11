Santa Barbara Honors Fallen Hero and Local Navy SEAL Lou Langlais
Steve Cushman, left, president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, Kevin Tague, president of the Santa Barbara Navy League, and Etienne Terlinden, Navy SEAL reservist and winemaker, show support for the Langlais family at an intimate fundraiser at the Blue Agave restaurant. ()
Steve Cushman, left, president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, Kevin Tague, president of the Santa Barbara Navy League, and Etienne Terlinden, Navy SEAL reservist and winemaker, show support for the Langlais family at an intimate fundraiser at the Blue Agave restaurant. ()
- 1. Dan McCaslin: ‘Rocky Ridge’ Near White Peak One of Nature’s… - April 5, 2018 | 11:19 a.m.
- 2. Tom Purcell: Nuclear Fusion Is Federal Bloat’s Silver Lining - April 5, 2018 | 11:15 a.m.
- 3. SoCalGas to Give $25,000 to Firefighters Alliance - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 4. Granada Flags Salute Role Theater Plays in Santa Barbara - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 5. Smile: Dental Day Offers Free Treatments - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >