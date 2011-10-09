Hattie — her name because she was a Hurricane Katrina rescue dog and was transported to the Humane Society in Hattiesburg, Miss. — was picked up on Aug. 29, 2005, and remained in the care of the Humane Society until DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) volunteers arrived from Santa Barbara with food and other items for animals. DAWG brought Hattie back to Santa Barbara and we offered to be her foster parents. We wanted to adopt her but there was a waiting period prior to our being permitted to do so. Just in time for Christmas, on Dec. 24, 2005, Hattie became our adopted dog. She had already integrated well with our other dogs. When Hattie came to us, it was obvious that she had a good person taking care of her before Katrina. She knew how to fetch, knew a number of commands and at 6 months old (the veterinarian's guess when we got her) she was already trained. She also proved to be a very smart dog. When she came into the house, she watched our other dogs and followed their lead. For example, when we sat down for dinner, our dogs simply lie down under the table. Hattie took one look at what they were doing and did exactly the same thing. Hattie has become completely integrated into our family and we want to thank DAWG for bringing her into our lives. (Linda and Andy Seybold)