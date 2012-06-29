18th Annual South Coast Business & Technology Awards
Among the presenters and recipients at the 18th Annual South Coast Business & Technology Awards were, from left, Executive of the Year recipient Ron Werft of Cottage Health System, steering committee co-chairs Jeff Devine and Danna McGrew, Excellence in Service recipient Bob Johnson of the MIT Enterprise Forum, Company of the Year recipient Karl Willig of Mission Linen, Entrepreneur of the Year Klaus Schauser of AppFolio, presenter Bruce Willard, Pioneer Award recipient Fred Gluck, and presenters Dan O’Dowd, Lynda Tanner and Michael Mayfield. ()
