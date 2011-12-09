2011 Goleta Teen of the Year
Dos Pueblos High School senior and newly named Goleta Teen of the Year Shandeep Ahdi celebrates with her family after Thursday night’s ceremony at the UCSB Faculty Club. Flanking Shandeep are, from left, mother Gagan, brothers Anmole and Hardeep, and father Darshan. Hardeep Ahdi was the 2009 Goleta Teen of the Year. ()
Dos Pueblos High School senior and newly named Goleta Teen of the Year Shandeep Ahdi celebrates with her family after Thursday night’s ceremony at the UCSB Faculty Club. Flanking Shandeep are, from left, mother Gagan, brothers Anmole and Hardeep, and father Darshan. Hardeep Ahdi was the 2009 Goleta Teen of the Year. ()
- 1. SoCalGas to Give $25,000 to Firefighters Alliance - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 2. Granada Flags Salute Role Theater Plays in Santa Barbara - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 3. Smile: Dental Day Offers Free Treatments - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 4. Hey, Kids, Lace Up Running Shoes for Lompoc Track-Field Meet - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 5. CHP Offers Start Smart Teen Driver Class - April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >