Go Red for Women Luncheon for American Heart Association-Central Coast Division
Lisa Dosch, executive director of the American Heart Association-Central Coast Division; Jill Fonte, event chair and director of marketing for the Sansum Clinic; and author and guest speaker Kim Barnouin help raise awareness about heart disease at the Go Red for Women luncheon held March 9 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. ()
From left, Leadership Committee members Julie McGovern of the American Red Cross, Dawn Sproul of Cox Communications, Janet Garufis of Montecito Bank & Trust, Julie McIver of the Canary Hotel, Beth Vos of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, David Edelman of Fielding Graduate University, Marcia Reed of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, Renee Grubb of Village Properties, Jill Fonte of Sansum Clinic, Laura Battle of Pensionmark Retirement, Marlys Boehm of ABC-CLIO and Christopher Williams of the Sansum Clinic. ()
