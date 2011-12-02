Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Goleta’s Finest Awards
Goleta's Finest's Woman of the Year Patricia Fabing, center, gets a photo opportunity with Annie Montalvo, left, of Bacara Resort & Spa, and Kristen Amyx, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. Fabing, marketing director of Friendship Manor, was recognized for her service and volunteerism in the community. ()
