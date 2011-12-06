15th Annual Red Feather Ball for United Way
Fabulous silent auction items up for bid at the 15th Annual Red Feather Ball included, Girls Night Out, a private evening of shopping at Renaissance Fine Consignment for eight women, including a $25 gift certificate for each participant and a gift certificate from American Laser Center of Santa Barbara. ()
