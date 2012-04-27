Youth & Family Services YMCA ‘Reaching for Stars’ Fundraiser
'Reaching for Stars' culinary team star chefs, from left to right, Charlie Rushton (Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore), Head Chef Vincent Vanhecke (The Valley Club), Alessandro Cartumini (Four Seasons Biltmore) and Brian Parks (Canary Hotel) were behind a scrumptious multi-course dinner served at the Rockwood Santa Barbara Women’s Club for the Youth & Family Services YMCA benefit event. ()
